Trevor Bauer recently made the news after getting hit in the head with a 100 MPH pitch. Now, he has announced exactly where he will be pitching in 2026.

The Long Island Ducks of Atlantic League have signed Bauer, and he is now poised to start on their Opening Day, the team announced. In turn, the former Cy Young winner made the announcement on his own X, formerly Twitter page.

“For now, I'm focused on getting to work and competing back on US soil,” Bauer said. “I'll see you guys out at the ballpark in New York.”

🚨 PLAYER SIGNING 🚨 10-year @MLB veteran and 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner @BauerOutage is the newest member of the Ducks! He is currently slated to serve as the our opening night starter on Tuesday, April 21st! 📰: https://t.co/VLUwmEcLBm pic.twitter.com/gdoBU6Pcyp — Long Island Ducks (@LIDucks) April 2, 2026

Where I’m Playing This Season… pic.twitter.com/uosWkaoKaE — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) April 2, 2026

Bauer hasn't pitched in the United States since 2021, after he was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-hander previously served a lengthy suspension for sexual assault allegations. Those allegations and subsequent court cases have taken him out of MLB.

Since 2023, Bauer has been pitching overseas. First in Japan, then in Mexico and back to Japan. Over his three foreign seasons total, he holds a 3.23 ERA and a 406/103 K/BB ratio. During the 2025 campaign, pitching for the Yokohama Bay Stars, Bauer registered a 4.41 ERA and a 126/48 K/BB ratio.

The ex-Cy Young winner seemed intent on pitching in the United States again. And now the Long Island Ducks have given him that opportunity. It's a far cry from Bauer ever seeing his MLB career come alive again. But he'll have at least an opportunity to prove he can still be an elite pitcher.

Bauer's MLB legacy became tarnished the moment he was essentially ousted from the league. He's still to make the most of whatever baseball he still has left in his career.