Netflix’s 2026 MLB Opening Night broadcast quickly turned into a frustration fest for viewers on Wednesday night, as the New York Yankees vs. San Francisco Giants game was overshadowed by controversial digital ad overlays.

What should have been a clean national showcase from Oracle Park instead drew criticism, with fans focused on the superimposed graphics behind home plate that many described as artificial and distracting.

The Yankees vs. Giants clash marked a major step into live sports for Netflix, but the execution left viewers questioning the presentation. Rather than relying on the ballpark’s existing signage, the broadcast layered holographic-style ads over the backdrop, creating what many called a cluttered and even “foggy” viewing experience.

“Foggy” digital overlays overshadowed Netflix's MLB debut.

The backlash was immediate. Fans pointed out that Oracle Park already features in-stadium video boards, making the added digital elements feel unnecessary.

Some viewers compared the visuals to outdated video game graphics, saying it made it harder to track pitches. Others grouped Netflix into a broader trend of streaming platforms experimenting too aggressively with ad tech during live sports.

Fans across social media let them hear about Netflix's broadcast and its digital ads.

“Cannot express how much I truly despise the holographic ads behind home plate,” wrote prominent baseball YouTuber Jack Oliver (@Jolly_Olive).

cannot express how much i truly despise the holographic ads behind homeplate pic.twitter.com/4anIb2OSIj — jack (@Jolly_Olive) March 26, 2026

KDKA's Chilekasi Adele (@CAdeleTV) questioned the production choice.

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“The ads behind a lot of these ballparks are video screens now. This is the case for Oracle Park. Why in the world are we still trying to superimpose ads on top of them — on a national broadcast?!? It just looks bad.”

the ads behind a lot of these ballparks are video screens now. this is the case for Oracle Park. why in the world are we still trying to superimpose ads on top of them — on a national broadcast?!? it just looks bad. pic.twitter.com/sA2uH7NWhQ — Chilekasi Adele (@CAdeleTV) March 26, 2026

Harvey Pinardhard (@2bedarded) compared it to a video game.

“Just like Prime with the NHL, Netflix already ruining MLB with these digital ads looks like Devers is spawning out of MLB 2002 gameplay #Openingday.”

Yankees fan (@GrishamsStache) chimed in, ultimately summing up the confusion.

“Netflix popping those ads😭 why are we watching with fog 🌫️”

Netflix popping those ads😭 why are we watching with fog 🌫️ https://t.co/coIDbmwAgc — Grisham’s Mustache (@GrishamsStache) March 26, 2026

For a platform entering live sports, the reaction highlights the balance between innovation and watchability, with the Netflix MLB broadcast advertisements becoming the main storyline.