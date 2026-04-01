It's been a rough go for umpire C.B. Bucknor since spring training after the ABS overturned three of his calls in one inning. After his total blunder in Tuesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers, Bucknor took a foul tip to the mask during Wednesday's contest.

In the top of the second inning, Brewers' pitcher Jacob Misiorowski threw a 100 MPH four-seamer up and in. Rays catcher Nick Fortes swung the bat, which led to a foul tip. But the ball went directly at Bucknor's mask, causing him to fall to the ground. Bucknow left the contest early to be evaluated for an injury.

“MLB umpire C.B. Bucknor had to leave Rays-Brewers game after taking a foul tip to the face mask. ”

MLB umpire CB Bucknor had to leave Rays-Brewers game after taking a foul tip to the face mask. Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/kk4HMwlr6O — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) April 1, 2026

It's an unfortunate situation, and MLB will likely provide more updates on Bucknor's status when there is more information. For now, he will be monitored, likely for a concussion and other possible head injuries.

This hit to the mask comes a day after C.B. Bucknor completely botched a call in Tuesday's game that ended with the Brewers defeating the Rays 6-2. In that contest, Bucknor claimed a Milwaukee runner didn't touch first base after a hit, even though he very clearly did. Pat Murphy was forced to challenge the call, which was very quickly overturned.

Hopefully, Bucknor is okay, and he didn't suffer any serious injuries from the foul tip. Once he eventually returns, MLB fans will likely hope for more consistent officiating from the longtime umpire.