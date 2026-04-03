The NFL Draft is 21 days away and there are prospects attempting to boost their stock. Washington State football cornerback Colby Humphrey is one raising his value. He's aiming to follow past Cougars great Jaylen Watson of the Los Angeles Rams in the league.

Humphrey certainly turned heads Thursday at his Pro Day. He dashed to a 4.32 time in his 40-yard dash. The CB and specialist also leaped to 10-5 in the broad jump.

That performance landed him an invite to the Arizona Cardinals' local day. That event invites past state of Arizona talent to work out in front of the franchise to help determine their rookie roster.

Humphrey started his career at Northern Arizona, hence the invite by the Cards. But he's fresh off delivering 54 tackles with two interceptions for the Cougars.

Wazzu was his third collegiate stop. Humphrey previously played at South Dakota State as well. Ironically, he followed his SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers to Pullman for the 2025 season. Rogers became a rare one-and-done as a head coach, jumping to Iowa State for the 2026 season. The Pac-12 university has since turned to former Missouri and Fresno State offensive coordinator Kirby Moore as head coach.

Humphrey, again, showed versatility and athleticism for the Cougars. He also swatted two passes directed toward his side.

Teams likely will take an interest in the 5-foot-11 CBs athleticism. Especially if a franchise needs special teams representatives, which is part of Humphrey's expertise.

NFL insider for KPRC 2 Houston Aaron Wilson adds the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks have shown interest in Humphrey.