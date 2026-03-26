The 2026 MLB season will have more ways to watch baseball games than ever before. Numerous streaming platforms and television networks are getting in on the action of MLB coverage. One player in the game is Apple TV, which has been broadcasting ‘Friday Night Baseball' since the 2022 season. The weekly broadcast features a doubleheader to cap the week and includes some incredible pregame and postgame analysis, as well as highly anticipated rivalry matchups.

How to watch Friday Night Baseball

The MLB season has already begun, as the New York Yankees beat the San Francisco Giants 7-0 in the first game of the year. Opening Day is next with games throughout March 26, and Friday Night Baseball will follow that on March 27. Doubleheader prime-time games can be caught on Apple TV, starting with a Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros game at 8:15 p.m. ET and a Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners showdown at 9:45 p.m. ET.

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Apple TV plans start at just $12.99 per month. One of the two weekly games features Wayne Randazzo as Apple TV's play-by-play announcer. Dontrelle Willis provides color commentary with Heidi Watney reporting from the field. The broadcast booth in the other game includes Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (color), and Tricia Whitaker (reporter). Rich Waltz is also a part of the team.

Apple TV MLB broadcasting schedule

Note: All times are in Eastern Time