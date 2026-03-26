The 2026 MLB season will have more ways to watch baseball games than ever before. Numerous streaming platforms and television networks are getting in on the action of MLB coverage. One player in the game is Apple TV, which has been broadcasting ‘Friday Night Baseball' since the 2022 season. The weekly broadcast features a doubleheader to cap the week and includes some incredible pregame and postgame analysis, as well as highly anticipated rivalry matchups.
How to watch Friday Night Baseball
The MLB season has already begun, as the New York Yankees beat the San Francisco Giants 7-0 in the first game of the year. Opening Day is next with games throughout March 26, and Friday Night Baseball will follow that on March 27. Doubleheader prime-time games can be caught on Apple TV, starting with a Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros game at 8:15 p.m. ET and a Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners showdown at 9:45 p.m. ET.
Apple TV plans start at just $12.99 per month. One of the two weekly games features Wayne Randazzo as Apple TV's play-by-play announcer. Dontrelle Willis provides color commentary with Heidi Watney reporting from the field. The broadcast booth in the other game includes Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (color), and Tricia Whitaker (reporter). Rich Waltz is also a part of the team.
Apple TV MLB broadcasting schedule
Note: All times are in Eastern Time
- March 27 at 8:15 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels @ Houston Astros
- March 27 at 9:45 p.m.: Cleveland Guardians @ Seattle Mariners
- April 3 at 7:45 p.m.: Milwaukee Brewers @ Kansas City Royals
- April 3 at 9:45 p.m.: Atlanta Braves @ Arizona Diamondbacks
- April 10 at 6:45 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels @ Cincinnati Reds
- April 10 at 7:15 p.m.: San Francisco Giants @ Baltimore Orioles
- April 17 at 6:45 p.m.: Tampa Bay Rays @ Pittsburgh Pirates
- April 17 at 7:15 p.m.: Detroit Tigers @ Boston Red Sox
- April 24 at 7:15 p.m.: Philadelphia Phillies @Atlanta Braves
- April 24 at 10:15 p.m.: Chicago Cubs @ Los Angeles Dodgers
- May 1 at 6:45 p.m.: Cincinnati Reds @ Pittsburgh Pirates
- May 1 at 9:45 p.m.: Kansas City Royals @ Seattle Mariners
- May 8 at 7:15 p.m.: Minnesota Twins @ Cleveland Guardians
- May 8 at 9:45 p.m.: St. Louis Cardinals @ San Diego Padres
- May 15 at 6:45 p.m.: Toronto Blue Jays @ Detroit Tigers
- May 15 at 7:15 p.m.: New York Yankees @ New York Mets
- May 22 at 2:20 pm.: Houston Astros @ Chicago Cubs
- May 22 at 7:15 p.m.: Detroit Tigers @ Baltimore Orioles
- May 29 at 6:45 p.m.: Minnesota Twins @ Pittsburgh Pirates
- May 29 at 10:15 p.m.: Philadelphia Phillies @ Los Angeles Dodgers
- June 5 at 8:15 p.m.: Cleveland Guardians @ Texas Rangers
- June 5 at 8:15 p.m.: Kansas City Royals @ Minnesota Twins
- June 12 at 7:15 p.m.: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Cincinnati Reds
- June 12 at 7:15 p.m.: Atlanta Braves @ New York Mets
- June 19 at 8:15 p.m.: St. Louis Cardinals @ Kansas City Royals
- June 19 at 9:45 p.m.: Minnesota Twins @ Arizona Diamondbacks
- June 26 at 7:45 p.m.: Chicago Cubs @ Milwaukee Brewers
- June 26 at 9:45 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Diego Padres