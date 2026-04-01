C.B. Bucknor is back at it again. The umpire who has earned for himself a reputation for being one of the worst in MLB made one of the most egregious calls one would ever see on a baseball diamond. On Tuesday night, Bucknor was working first base for the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays' clash at American Family Field, and he blew a call that must be seen to be believed.

With the Brewers leading 4-2 with two outs in the bottom half of the sixth inning, Jake Bauers hit a line drive on a 2-0 count off of a pitch from Cole Sulser. This was then kept in the infield thanks to a diving stop from second baseman Ben Williamson, who scrambled to throw towards first but ended up airmailing it towards the backstop.

One would think that Bauers would be comfortably safe. But Bucknor somehow ruled that Bauers, who was starting at first base for the Brewers in the night, did not step on the bag and was therefore out on the play.

CB Bucknor strikes again, this time saying the runner did not touch first base. He very clearly did pic.twitter.com/zn6k9RtLXl — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 1, 2026

Of course, the Brewers challenged the play and got it rightfully overturned. This proved to be pivotal, as Bauers would proceed to steal second base and then score on a double from Brandon Lockridge on the very next at-bat.

Fans clown C.B. Bucknor for egregious mistake in Brewers-Rays clash

Fans had no chill after witnessing Bucknor make, quite frankly, one of the worst calls in MLB umpiring history.

“This can’t be real. CB needs a desk job,” X user @JoshJeffexit wrote.

“He is always been pretty bad but now it seems like he’s not even trying. Can’t get fired so who cares kind of attitude,” @SteveTaylor_25 added.

“The joke is the mlb management letting this guy work games. We all pay too much money for games to watch this clown,” @rpd8585 furthered.

“At what point do we accept that the umps keep one useless ump employed at all times just to make them all look better by comparison,” @SubtleTurmoil furthered.