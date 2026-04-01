The Milwaukee Brewers took home a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night, bringing the three-game series to 1-1 through two contests. However, the matchup had a wild moment from umpire C.B. Bucknor, as he made a call that was so bad that both managers, Pat Murphy and Kevin Cash, couldn't help but smile.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers hit a ground ball between first and second base. Rays second baseman Ben Williamson tried to make a play but missed the throw entirely, allowing Bauers to reach first base safely. But Bucknor, who was the first base umpire, claimed Bauers never touched the base even though he very clearly did.

The managers and players were laughing at CB Bucknor for missing the easiest call of all-time pic.twitter.com/z5aMCbQmrH — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 1, 2026

After the botched call was challenged and very quickly overturned, both Murphy and Cash exchanged looks and smiled in disbelief over C.B. Bucknor's horrific call. During the postgame press conference, Pat Murphy opened up about his quick non-verbal exchange with Cash, per ESPN.

“Kevin and I are friends,” said Murphy. “We hadn't had a chance to talk to each other before the game, so we just smiled back at each other.”

It's been a bit of a challenging season for the longtime umpire so far. C.B. Bucknor had a tough time with the ABS during spring training after he had three of his calls behind the plate overturned in one inning.

While both managers laughed off the situation, they may be in for a rude awakening for Wednesday's contest. C.B. Bucknor is scheduled to be behind the plate. Things could get interesting after his wildly botched call on Tuesday night.

Either way, the Brewers are seeking to remain red hot, as the club is 4-1 entering the game. Meanwhile, the Rays hope to get back to .500, as a victory on Wednesday would give Tampa Bay a 3-3 record.