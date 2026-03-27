Former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer is still searching for his next opportunity in baseball. But in the meantime, he found himself in another precarious position.

Bauer was throwing a bullpen session and uncorked a pitch at 100 MPH. The batter swung and set it right back at the right-hander, hitting him directly in the head.

I Got Hit In The Head by 100MPH… pic.twitter.com/AyECm59TyC — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) March 27, 2026

Bauer was shaken up, but he managed to walk away from the hit. Still, a collision like that is sure to leave a sizable welt in the morning.

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Once Bauer gets over his headache, he'll likely try to find his way back onto a professional mound. It seems unlikely that that will come at the MLB level, although Bauer isn't going to rule that out. He has spent the past three years on the international circuit, so perhaps he goes that route again.

Playing for the Yokohama Bay Stars in 2025, Bauer posted a 4.41 ERA and a 126/48 K/BB ratio over 22 appearances. A year prior with the Diablas Rojos del Mexico, he had a 3.02 ERA and a 120/21 K/BB ratio through 14 starts. Bauer's 60 games total of playing baseball internationally has resulted in a 3.23 ERA and a 406/103 K/BB ratio.

Where his baseball career leads next is yet to be seen. Vocal on social media, Bauer is sure to keep his supporters aware of what he decides to do next. But whatever it is, Bauer is hopeful it doesn't involve taking a 100 MPH comebacker straight to the head. This time around, he at least seemed to come away mostly unscathed.