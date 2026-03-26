Moments ahead of the MLB Opening Day, WWE and Hollywood veteran John Cena appeared via a digital exclusive video, where he made MLB's new ABS Challenge System easier and simpler to understand.

The MLB is introducing a major change to its umpire officiating methods after a year of trials in the minor leagues. The 2026 season will feature the introduction of an automatic ball-strike system, also known as ABS. A new system will permit players to dispute umpire calls, although a human umpire will still officiate from behind the plate.

What is the MLB’s ABS Challenge System, and how will it work? Well, John Cena has it covered for the fans. Ahead of the Opening Day festivities, Cena sat downa nd explained it in detail.

“For the first time, Major League Baseball is bringing automated balls and strikes to regular season, for real. The umpire? Is still out there calling the game just like always. I mean, listen, no body appreciates a good performance more than me,” Cena said. “But here's the thing about the human eye, even the best only catches so much. ABS changes all that. The truth is just there.”

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Teams can also use the ABS Challenge System to dispute calls they feel should have gone their way. The umpire will remain behind the plate, responsible for calling balls and strikes as usual, with no external help. After every pitch, either the catcher, the batter, or the pitcher can call for a review. Each team will start with two challenges per game, and they are allowed to retain their challenge if it's successful.

A completely new system, the ABS Challenge System, will require time for the players and umpires to get used to, but if things go accordingly, it could prove itself to be a ground-breaking system.