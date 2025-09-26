The New York Mets entered Thursday night's game against the Chicago Cubs fighting for their playoff lives. There are close races around Major League Baseball, but New York is on the brink of the National League Wild Card picture. Luckily for the Mets, Francisco Lindor stepped up by hitting his 30th home run of the season. His bomb saw him join Juan Soto in an exclusive club.

Lindor is one of the league's best offensive players, both in the plate and on the base paths. This is the second time the All-Star shortstop has put together a 30-30 season, the first time since 2023. However, he is far from the only player to reach the mileston this year. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Lindor helped set a new MLB record for players in the 30-30 club.

“New York Mets second baseman Francisco Lindor becomes the fifth 30-30 player this season, the most in a single season in MLB history,” Nightengale said. “The club could grow by two more players by Sunday with Julio Rodriguez needing two stolen bases and Pete Crow-Armstrong one homer shy of 30.”

Lindor's 30th home run of the season could not have come at a better time. The Mets got off to a good start in Chicago on Thursday, but the shortstop's 408-foot solo shot off of Shota Imanaga helped break the game open.

Francisco Lindor secures a 30-30 season for the second time in his career with this homer 👏pic.twitter.com/zWKlynFWH4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 26, 2025

Lindor and Soto have already set records this season. However, the Mets need everything they can get from both in order to make the postseason. Pitching struggles have held New York back as they try to punch their ticket to the playoffs. Regardless of who is on the mound, the Mets have a chance against anyone if Lindor is at his best.

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Julio Rodriguez are good candidates to reach the 30-30 mark. For now, though, Lindor is the latest member of the club that made MLB history.