The New York Mets are starting to turn things around again, as they picked up back-to-back wins in their recently concluded three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. The series ended Sunday night at the Little League Classic in BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, with New York coming away with a 7-3 victory.

On top of that series win, the Mets also completed a franchise feat that had only been seen three times before.

When Juan Soto stole a base in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Mets finally had more than one player with at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season, as noted by Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

With his swipe against the Mariners, Soto reached the 20-steal plateau in the 2025 MLB regular season to go with his 30 home runs. The only other player on the Mets roster with at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases to date this year is Francisco Lindor, who has 20 steals and 24 home runs.

The first time the Mets had multiple players with such a season was in 1987, when Darryl Strawberry had 39 home runs and 36 stolen bases while Howard Johnson had 36 home runs and 32 stolen bases. It happened again, involving the same players and Kevin McReynolds, the following season. In 1988, Strawberry had 39 home runs and 29 stolen bases, Johnson produced 27 home runs and 21 stolen bases, while McReynolds hit 27 home runs and swiped 21 bags. Lenny Dykstra led the Mets that season with 30 stolen bases but only recorded eight home runs.

Nearly two decades passed before the Mets had at least two players with 20-20 numbers in the same campaign. In 2007, Carlos Beltran racked up 33 home runs and 23 stolen bases, while David Wright smashed 30 home runs and stole 34 bases.

The Mets have Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo as the only other players this season with at least 20 home runs, with 28 and 20, respectively. Still, neither is close to reaching 20 stolen bases, especially Alonso, who's never known for his speed on the basepaths and only has a stolen base to date. Nimmo, on the other hand, has 12 stolen bases.

After dealing with the Mariners, the Mets will look to sustain their momentum this coming Tuesdaym when they start a three-game series on the road versus the Washington Nationals.

