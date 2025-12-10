The baseball world is still reeling after Pete Alonso signed a massive contract with the Baltimore Orioles. Now, the baseball world looks forward to the first chance Alonso will get to play the New York Mets at Citi Field, according to a post by Talking Baseball.

“Pete Alonso will return to Citi Field for the first time on September 14-16, 2026,” Talking Baseball posted on X.

Alonso's deal is a record for first basemen and will give the veteran a fresh new start after he has spent his entire career with the Mets. Now, he will be the starting first baseman on a team that already includes second baseman Jackson Holliday, shortstop Gunnar Henderson, and catcher Adley Rutschman. Specifically, he likely will take over for Ryan Mountcastle, who could be on the way out. Alonso likely slots in as the cleanup hitter behind Henderson and before Rustchman.

The Orioles are looking to bounce back after going 75-87 and finishing last in the American League East after having great expectations before the season. Therefore, they needed to make a splash, and they made a big one in getting one of the most coveted free agents. The Orioles already landed Taylor Ward in a trade earlier in the offseason, and look to bolster a lineup that is dangerous across the board.

While the Orioles are having a great week, the Mets have had a miserable week, and things look worse than ever in Queens. After losing two of their best players, things look bleaker than ever. There is no telling where either team will be when the teams meet in September. If things work out in Baltimore, the Orioles will be competing for the AL East and possibly gearing toward a playoff spot. On the flipside, the Mets might have a tougher time making it this season as the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will likely be healthier, while the Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins look to improve.