On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Mets learned that they would be losing star first baseman Pete Alonso in free agency to the Baltimore Orioles. This comes just a day after the team also watched reliever Edwin Diaz walk out the door to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team that beat the Mets in the 2024 NLCS.

Needless to say, Mets fans on X, formerly Twitter, were not taking this chain of events too well.

“David Stearns has let Edwin Diaz AND Pete Alonso leave the Mets in the last 24 hours. What a joke,” wrote one fan.

“This has to be the worst 48 hours for a Mets fan,” added another.

“This has turned into a complete disaster of an offseason,” pointed out one user.

“With the way things are going right now, there seems to be zero point in watching this team or buying a single ticket next season. Steve Cohen, this is an awful look. This fanbase showed up last season and now this feels like straight betrayal,” they added.

Meanwhile, fans of other teams were reveling in Mets fans' misery.

“Mets focused on Yankees player so much they lost out on two of their franchise players LMAO,” wrote one fan of the New York Yankees.

“Juan Soto took 800 million and destroyed the Mets in one year wow,” noted one user, referencing Juan Soto's record-breaking contract with the team last year.

Overall, the Mets are coming off a disastrous 2025 season that saw them miss the postseason altogether, and their chances of changing that moving forward certainly took a hit with Wednesday's developments.