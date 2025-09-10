The New York Mets were expecting the world of Juan Soto when they signed him to a 15-year, $765 million contract. In year one, Soto has delivered as promised.

He did get off to a slow start, which may have concerned some based on the price tag. However, Soto has managed to turn things around mightily. In the Mets' Tuesday matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, Soto recorded his 30th stolen base of the season. It made him the first player to hit the 30 home run-30 stolen base plateau in 2025.

This stolen base makes Juan Soto the first player to reach 30 HR and 30 SB this season

Soto had never been a 30-30 player at any point prior to joining the Mets. His career-high in pilfers came in both 2019 and 2023 when he had twelve. The outfielder is showing a completely different side of his game, which only adds to his value.

What hasn't changed though is Soto's abilities at the plate. After Tuesday's matchup, he is now hitting .261 with 30 home runs and 93 RBIs. Soto has continued being a menace when it comes to getting on base as well, securing a MLB-high 118 walks. As the Mets try to clinch their spot in the postseason, the four-time All-Star's play will continue to be crucial.

On that note, the Phillies didn't give Soto much time to celebrate his achievement. They earned a 9-3 victory, stretching their division lead to nine games. It was a statement win over their biggest headache in the NL East during the 2025 campaign.

Still, the Mets are going to continue to battle and currently hold the third Wild Card spot with their 76-69 record. If Soto keeps playing how he has, New York will feel much more confident about their chances of postseason success.