Rumors surrounding the New York Mets picked up steam as the club opened its 2025 offseason with a bold move that set the tone for the winter. The team reached an agreement with reliever Devin Williams. Even with that addition, rumors around the Mets bullpen plans indicate the club still intends to make a strong run at closer Edwin Diaz, one of the top arms in the upcoming free agency cycle.

Williams arrives from the New York Yankees after a rough 2025 season that saw him post a 4.79 ERA but still rack up strikeouts. The right-handed reliever agreed to a three-year deal worth more than $50 million. His reunion with team president David Stearns fits a clear offseason strategy by the Mets built around power arms late in games. The link between the two runs deep, as Stearns previously oversaw baseball operations for the Milwaukee Brewers when Williams was drafted and developed into an elite reliever, making this move a natural continuation of their long-standing front office relationship.

The latest signal came from MLB Network's Jon Morosi during a segment that was later posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the network's official account. In the clip, he described Williams as a potential partner for Diaz in a two-headed late inning setup rather than a straightforward replacement. The post reinforced the sense that the club remains highly motivated to bring back its fan favorite closer even after securing another high profile arm for the back end of the staff.

"So far, it seems the Mets are certainly open to signing Edwin Díaz as well and what a bullpen they would have in that case."@jonmorosi weighs in on the Mets' reported three-year deal with Devin Williams. https://t.co/mFihai4CfO pic.twitter.com/GJY3erek5b — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 2, 2025

The stance underscores how aggressive the Mets plan to be in reshaping the back of the staff. A Diaz and Williams duo would shorten games and shift matchups in favor of New York. It also highlights how much payroll the club is ready to commit to two high end relievers while still addressing rotation and lineup needs. For now, Mets rumors make one thing clear. The team is trying to win from the bullpen out.