The New York Mets are at a critical juncture in their roster construction. After trading Brandon Nimmo to acquire Marcus Semien, the front office has rebalanced their infield and now faces the pressing task of bolstering their starting rotation and outfield depth. The Cardinals' All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan represents the ideal veteran bat the Mets could target to accelerate their contention window while maintaining organizational flexibility for their prospect core.

Donovan finished the 2025 season with a .287 batting average, 10 home runs, and 50 RBIs across 460 at-bats. More impressively, the versatile infielder carries a .353 on-base percentage and demonstrated Gold Glove caliber defense while playing primarily second base and left field. At 28 years old with two years of team control remaining, Donovan fits the Mets' timeline perfectly—he's experienced enough to contribute immediately while young enough to remain productive through the franchise's championship window.​

St. Louis finds itself in rebuild mode and has shown a clear willingness to move elite players. The Cardinals already shipped starting pitcher Sonny Gray to the Red Sox and have signaled openness to trading Donovan as they clear space for prospect JJ Wetherholt to develop. For the Mets, acquiring Donovan would solve multiple roster problems simultaneously: providing veteran left-handed batting depth, offering defensive versatility, and creating roster flexibility that allows younger prospects additional development time.​

The Case for a Cardinals Trade for Brendan Donovan

The Cardinals' front office views Donovan as their most valuable trade chip, and rightfully so. His dual-threat combination of consistent on-base ability (.361 career OBP) and emerging power represents a valuable commodity in today's market. More importantly, the Cardinals need to clear an everyday position for Wetherholt, their top prospect, to develop at second base or third base. Trading Donovan accomplishes both organizational goals: gathering a substantial return while opening positional flexibility.​

For the Mets, the acquisition addresses pressing needs. New York's offseason has focused on addressing their rotation through free agency and internal development, but outfield depth remains questionable following Cedric Mullins' departure. Donovan provides a reliable left-handed bat capable of playing multiple infield and outfield positions—exactly the type of versatile veteran the Mets require to compete in a tough National League East.​

The Perfect Trade Offer

Below is the Mets' ideal trade package for Donovan:

Mets receive:

Article Continues Below

2B Brendan Donovan

Cardinals receive:

OF Carson Benge

RHP Brandon Sproat

3B Ronny Mauricio

The package provides St. Louis with immediate-impact prospects rather than rental players. Benge represents elite outfield prospects, Sproat offers high-ceiling pitching potential, and Mauricio brings speed-power versatility. This combination allows the Cardinals to accelerate their youth movement while avoiding deep prospect rankings like Nolan McLean or Jonah Tong.

Why This Works for Both Teams

The Cardinals acquire three proven prospects instead of recycling aging veterans. They receive Sproat, a pitcher capable of reaching No. 2 starter potential, alongside Benge and Mauricio, both of whom project as everyday contributors. This provides tangible assets for their rebuilding timeline while creating the necessary roster space for Wetherholt's integration.

The Mets, conversely, shed depth outfielders while retaining their elite rotation prospects. Donovan's versatility allows New York to slot him into left field, second base, or as a utility contributor depending on roster needs. His proven All-Star caliber at-bats complement a core of Juan Soto, Pete Alonso's eventual return, and Marcus Semien.

This proposed exchange represents fair value for both sides while propelling the Mets toward their championship aspirations and positioning the Cardinals for sustainable long-term growth. For David Stearns and the Mets, acquiring Donovan signals serious intentions heading into 2026.