The New York Mets added a major piece to their bullpen when they signed Devin Williams to a three-year, $51 million contract. But Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic thinks the Mets shouldn't be done adding to their relief mix.

Closer Edwin Diaz is now a free agent after a six-year run with the Mets. He is arguably the most coveted free agent relief pitcher available. For New York to operate at full capacity, Rosenthal is urging the Mets to re-sign Diaz, via Foul Territory.

“Good move, but necessary still to have Edwin Diaz in the back of that bullpen, if you're building a really strong bullpen,” Rosenthal said. “If you've got Devin Williams as your closer, you better build a strong group in front of him, which they could ultimately do anyway. But I'd like this a whole if it's Williams setting up for Diaz.”

“As a setup man for Edwin Diaz, that is a combination that a championship team would want and you could see becoming truly special,” he concluded.

"They would be better with Díaz as the anchor."@Ken_Rosenthal likes the Mets bullpen a lot better with Devin Williams setting up Edwin Díaz. pic.twitter.com/ZdIyDn1DoI — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 2, 2025

Williams has made 86 saves over his seven-year career with at least 14 since 2022. He would be fully capable of handling the ninth inning role. However, having to face Williams in the eight before taking on the Diaz challenge in the ninth would give the Mets one of the most feared bullpens in the league.

Over those six years with the Mets, Diaz put up a 144 total saves with a 2.93 ERA and a 538/118 K/BB ratio. During the 2025 season, he put up a 1.63 ERA and a 98/21 K/BB ratio over 62 appearances. Diaz earned the third All-Star nomination of his career.

New York will have fierce competition for the star closer. But with Williams already in the fold, the opportunity for the Mets to utilize a super bullpen has arisen.