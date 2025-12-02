The New York Mets fell short last offseason, and a shaky bullpen played a major role in that collapse — a reality that set the tone for the urgency behind the Devin Williams signing. The move signaled a shift, a clear attempt to rebuild trust in the Mets bullpen while keeping the door open for a reunion with NL Reliever of the Year Edwin Diaz. And the message sharpened when former Mets GM Jim Duquette spoke on MLB Network Radio about New York’s plans.

Duquette said Edwin Diaz “really enjoyed his time in Queens, it kind of grew on him.” He added that Diaz revealed he “took the train or the subway to the ballpark everyday.” The former GM also praised the front office dynamic, noting, “I think David Stearns had talked him into it, a little bit, but regardless, I really like this for them in the sense that they are still in it with Edwin Diaz.” Then came the line that lit up fan discussions within minutes: “I think the Mets are trying to build a super bullpen.”

The timing of that quote couldn’t be more pointed. Devin Williams arrives as one of baseball’s most dominant relievers, bringing elite swing-and-miss ability and poise in tight, late-game moments. His presence alone recalibrates the Mets’ ninth-inning outlook. Add Edwin Diaz, if the pursuit succeeds, and the Mets bullpen transforms from a weakness to a weapon.

A new Mets bullpen identity taking shape

The vision becomes clearer now, with the Devin Williams signing sitting at the center of it. Stearns is pushing for depth, power, and layers of security late in games. The rotation still needs clarity, but a “super bullpen” can stabilize everything around it. With Williams locked in and Diaz still in play, the plan feels more deliberate than ever.

Fans can see the shape of something bigger forming, a bullpen built to close doors, flip momentum, and fuel October.

If the Mets land Diaz next, how far can this new identity take them?