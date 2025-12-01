The New York Mets face a pivotal offseason after failing to reach the playoffs in a disappointing 2025 campaign. The Mets have big free agency ambitions once again this winter as billionaire owner Steve Cohen remains supportive of the team’s spending.

While David Stearns focuses on roster building, Cohen is turning his attention to expanding his empire in Queens. The hedge fund mogul was awarded one of three New York City-area gambling licenses, per Sports Business Journal’s Mike Mazzeo. Cohen won approval from the state gaming commission to build a casino next to Citi Field.

Cohen is partnering with Hard Rock on the Metropolitan Park complex, an $8 billion casino project set to be built adjacent to the Mets’ stadium in Flushing. The massive complex will make use of “50 acres of Citi Field parking lots, will include a Hard Rock Hotel with a casino, sportsbook, restaurants, bars, a 5,650-seat music venue and a Taste of Queens Food Hall,” according to Mazzeo.

Mets’ owner approved for Citi Field casino

Metropolitan Park is slated to be completed in 2030. The project is expected to create tens of thousands of jobs. It will also generate billions of dollars in revenue and hundreds of millions in taxes for the state.

Cohen is already the wealthiest MLB owner and his new casino/hotel/music venue complex will be a year-round cash cow. Fortunately for Mets fans, he hasn’t been shy about spending money on the team. Since purchasing the Mets in 2020, Cohen has spent more in payroll than three teams have in the last 21 years.

However, with a team owner operating a casino next to his baseball stadium, the spotlight on MLB’s gambling issues could become brighter. Last season Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz were suspended for their alleged involvement in a gambling scheme. Clase and Ortiz were later indicted on charges related to bet rigging in MLB games.

The Mets already have a considerable war chest with Cohen’s willingness to spend. And even more revenue is on the way with the Metropolitan Park project. New York will likely continue spending this offseason. The team faces tough decisions on free agents Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz. New York is also expected to target starting pitching. And, after trading Brandon Nimmo, the Mets need outfield help as well.