Juan Soto's brief time with the New York Mets has not gone according to plan through the first couple of months of the 2025 season. Soto, who signed a $765 million contract with New York this past offseason, is slashing just .224/.352/.393 across 55 games played. Despite being mired in an 0-16 slump at the moment, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is not giving up hope on the 26-year-old.

“Today was one of those days where he didn't hit the ball hard, but I thought his foundation — his lower half — was in a better position,” Mendoza said of Soto, via ESPN.

Soto's struggles have been impossible to ignore. Yet, he features arguably the best plate discipline in the sport, as his .352 OBP (on-base percentage) remains respectable. But Soto is getting paid $765 million for more than just his ability to get on base.

The Mets need Soto to figure things out at the plate soon. He has hit eight home runs and 10 doubles across his 247 plate appearances. Juan Soto is capable of better numbers, of course, but perhaps he will find his groove at the plate as the summer begins.

Article Continues Below

There is no shortage of pressure on Soto. Expectations are higher than ever after he signed such a historic and lucrative contract. Playing in a big market doesn't help matters. The decision to leave the New York Yankees for the Mets is another important element of the situation.

Soto, who won't turn 27 years old until October, still features the talent of an MVP candidate. The expectation is that he will get back on track at some point in 2025. Right now, there is no question that the outfielder is in an alarming slump, however.

Mendoza and the Mets have no choice but to remain confident in him. New York signed him to join Franciso Lindor and Pete Alonso as the core superstars.

The Mets went all in on Soto and Soto went all in on the Mets. The results — at least the promising ones — have yet to display themselves for the most part, though.