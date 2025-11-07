The injury-plagued San Francisco 49ers square off against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West showdown Sunday. Mac Jones is slated to make his eighth start of the season in place of Brock Purdy in Week 10. San Francisco’s backup QB is a big reason why the 49ers remain contenders despite suffering numerous injuries.

Jones’ play in relief of Purdy could earn the former first-round pick a starting gig elsewhere in 2026. But the fifth-year veteran is more concerned with winning the respect of his teammates.

“It means a lot,” Jones said, per David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone. “That's a big reason why I play, to be honest, is to get the respect of people that I trust and people that I would take an opinion from. So, I try to show that every day. I have to continue to do that. It's not a one-game thing, so I want to show it for the whole season. And that's my goal.”

49ers remain relevant with Mac Jones under center

The 49ers are preparing to face the Rams with first place in the NFC West on the line. San Francisco would take the lead in the division with a win on Sunday, coupled with a Seahawks loss.

The 49ers improved to 6-3 on the season with a dominant showing against the New York Giants in Week 9. Kyle Shanahan and company remain relevant despite losing key contributors on both sides of the ball.

Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle headline the offense’s injuries. While Kittle rejoined the team in Week 7, Aiyuk has yet to play this season. And Purdy is not particularly close to a return, according to Shanahan.

Meanwhile, Robert Saleh’s defense has been devastated by season-ending injuries to Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and, most recently, first-round rookie Mykel Williams.

Jones has battled through his own injuries with oblique, back and knee ailments this season. But he’s been able to take the field. And his presence has helped keep San Francisco afloat.

Despite the team showing resiliency with a strong start, the 49ers were quiet at the trade deadline. San Francisco will rely on the current roster as it competes for the division crown.