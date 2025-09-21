Less than 24 hours after setting a new career high with his 42nd homer in his debut season with the New York Mets, surpassing his previous mark of 41 set last year with the New York Yankees, star outfielder Juan Soto achieved a historic milestone.

On Saturday night, he became just the second player in MLB history to record at least 40 home runs, 35 stolen bases, and 100 walks in a single season. The only other player to reach those thresholds was the legendary Barry Bonds, who accomplished the feat in both 1996 and 1997, per MLB.com Sarah Langs.

Soto joined the exclusive club by swiping his 35th bag of the season, a staggering leap from his previous single-season best of 12 steals. He also continues to lead the majors in walks, a distinction he is on track to claim for the fourth time in his career. The combination of patience, power, and speed has underpinned his surge, even as the Mets fight to maintain control of the final NL Wild Card berth.

His historic achievement came in a game that ended in disappointment for New York. The Mets fell 5-3 in 11 innings to the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, undone by Daylen Lile’s two-run inside-the-park home run against reliever Tyler Rogers. It was the first inside-the-park homer at Citi Field in eight years and dropped the Mets to 0-66 this season when trailing after eight innings.

After failing to score through seven innings and going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, the Mets rallied late to force extras. In the eighth, a pitch hit Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo reached on a fielder’s choice, and Starling Marte lined a double. Pinch-hitter Mark Vientos then ripped a two-run double down the left-field line to cut the deficit to 3-2.

An inning later, Luis Torrens singled, a pitch hit Francisco Lindor, and Soto tied the game with a bloop RBI single into center. Lindor and Soto executed a double steal before the Mets intentionally walked Alonso, but Nimmo and Marte struck out, leaving the bases loaded.

Rookie starter Nolan McLean gave the Mets five innings, striking out six while allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks. Defensive mistakes loomed large, Soto misplayed a Riley Adams single that rolled to the wall for a run, Alonso made a costly throwing error, and McLean uncorked a wild pitch that allowed another score.

The bullpen provided five scoreless innings of relief from Huascar Brazoban, Richard Lovelady, Ryan Helsley, and Edwin Díaz before faltering in the 11th. The bitter blow became the Mets' 75th defeat, shaving their Wild Card margin down to a mere 1.5 games over the Cincinnati Reds.