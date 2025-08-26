The New York Mets are trying to find wins as the season winds down. As a result, the club is making some roster moves. The Mets are calling up pitching prospect Jonah Tong, per The Athletic.

Tong has pitched well in the minors recently. He dominated an outing for Triple-A Syracuse in recent days. In that appearance, Tong pitched six scoreless innings and struck out eight batters.

Tong is going to get the start on Friday against the Miami Marlins, per AM New York. It will be his first start in Major League Baseball.

The Mets are playing the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. New York has won six of their last 10 games.

Mets are pushing for a strong finish to the 2025 season

New York has gone through some turbulence this summer. The Mets went on a bad skid, that saw them lose control of first place in the National League East. The Mets are currently second in the NL East, with a 70-61 record.

Tong could be an answer for the team. In the minors this season, the hurler has posted a 1.43 earned run average. He also has earned 10 victories, pitching for Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton.

While Tong will get the start Friday, Mets management has also expressed openness to have him working from the bullpen.

“Once you get into these last days of the year and certainly into the playoffs, how to structure a staff, yeah, the priority is who are our 14 best pitchers? And how do we structure a major-league pitching staff that allows us to get outs at all parts of the game? ” Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said, per the New York Post.

“And so, at previous points in my career, we have used top starter prospects out of the pen and it’s at times worked pretty well. Not necessarily committing to doing that here, but we’d be foolish not to consider it.”

The Mets are looking for any answer that will put them in position to get to a World Series. New York went to the NLCS in 2024, before bowing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team had high expectations entering 2025, especially when the team inked a major contract with star slugger Juan Soto.

While things seemed to be working for a while, the summer months brought frustration to Queens. New York underwent a seven-game losing streak to begin August. The team has fought their way back, winning three of the last four games.

The Mets and Phillies play Tuesday night at 7:10 ET.