The MLB released its schedule for the 2026 season during a time when a lot of NFL transactions are happening. Many might not have realized, but the New York Yankees and New York Mets are slated to play on 9/11 for the 25th anniversary of the tragic event that happened on September 11, 2001.

The Mets and Yankees last met on 9/11 five seasons ago for the 20th anniversary. The Mets hosted in 2021, and this time, the Yankees will be the host in the Bronx. These two teams could meet every 5-10 years on this date.

In 2025, both the Yankees and Mets started out hot. Many believed they would be World Series contenders throughout the campaign; however, that has not been the case. The Mets are having a tough time winning games, while the Yankees have removed themselves as the favorite in the AL. The Yankees are now 3rd in the AL East with a 71-60 record and second in the Wild Card. The Yankees are only five games removed from not being in the playoff picture.

The Mets are in a similar boat. They own the final Wild Card spot in the National League, but only by 2.5 games over the Cincinnati Reds. The Mets are 3.5 games back of the San Diego Padres and are hoping to turn things around. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games.

When 2026 comes around, the Mets and Yankees will hope to be in the position they are in now, or better. September is an important time for baseball as it is the final month of the regular season. When these two teams meet for an emotional night in the Bronx, both teams will likely be in the playoff picture. One of the two teams could be the reigning World Series champions by the time they meet, which would amplify this game even more.