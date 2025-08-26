The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are in the midst of a three-game set in Queens. New York took the first game, cutting their NL East deficit to six games. While the Amazins should have their eyes behind them, with the Cincinnati Reds just 2.5 games behind, they can chase down the Fightins as well. Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez took a quick jab at the Phillies when asked his thoughts on the club.

Hernandez was asked to give one sentence describing the Phillies. “They're overrated,' he declared, much to the hosts' pleasure. The Phillies did win the NL East last year, but lost to the Mets in the National League Division Series in just four games. This expensive core in Philadelphia has not won the World Series, which Hernandez could use as proof to support his claim.

The Mets are 5-2 against the Phillies this season after Monday's win. Still, they are six games back because of a dreadful summer in Queens. Since June 13, they are 25-37, fourth-worst in the National League, and 11.5 games worse than the Phillies. Their pitching has been a problem in that stretch, while Philly has some incredible starters primed for a playoff push.

The Phillies have lost Zach Wheeler for the season due to venous thoracic outlet syndrome, which is a huge loss for their rotation. Cristopher Sanchez was crushed by the Mets in his first start after the Wheeler news. If the pitching falters down the stretch, then Hernandez may have a point.

But the Phillies can change that tune in the next two nights at Citi Field. If they take the series against the Mets, they will all but seal up the NL East. But any momentum for the loaded Mets roster could be enough to make this a race down the stretch.

