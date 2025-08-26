The New York Mets are 6-4 in their last ten games. After a shake stretch, it looks like Mets manager Carlos Mendoza got through to his team. However, Luis Torrens will have to be behind home plate for a little while longer. However, it looks like Francisco Alvarez is nearing his return to the major leagues. The catcher is finally ready for his rehab assignment in the minor leagues.

Alvarez was one of many Mets who stepped up last season. By the end of the season, he established himself as an ascending star as a catcher on a star-studded roster. However, New York has not had him on the field since August 17 because of a thumb injury. When he was in the lineup, he quickly became Mendoza's top option at catcher because of his two-way ability.

According to AMNY's Joe Pantorno, Alvarez is going out on his rehab assignment starting on Wednesday. There is not a set number when it comes to how many games he will need to get back into peak form. However, all eyes are on the catcher's health as he works his way back onto the field in the major leagues.

Torrens has been serviceable in Alvarez's place for Mendoza. However, the Mets would love to have the 23-year-old back on the field. In Alvarez's perspective, he has “all the confidence in the world” that he will have an impact upon his return, according to MLB.com writer Anthony DiComo.

When he comes back to the big leagues, Alvarez has his work cut out for him. New York faces a six game deficit in the National League East and are running out of time to catch the Philadelphia Phillies. However, the Mets need to worry about holding on to the last wild card spot in the NL.

New York hopes that Alvarez does well in his rehab assignment and returns soon. If he does and is at full health, the Mets could make a move in the standings.