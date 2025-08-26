The New York Mets entered the 2025 season with sky-high expectations. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns shocked the baseball world when he signed Juan Soto this offseason. Adding the former MVP gave New York manager Carlos Mendoza another star to add to a formidable lineup. However, injuries to players like Francisco Alvarez have held the team back.

Whether its players going in and out of the lineup or struggling with slumps this season, New York is far from where it wants to be. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets are the last team in the National League playoff picture. Six games separate them and the Phillies in the NL East, making the series even more important to Stearns and Co..

Mendoza had an issue with Soto's effort earlier this season, one of many problems that have thrown a wrench in an otherwise smooth operation. Stearns, for one, expects more from his team this season and is not happy with how the year has gone so far. New York's president of baseball operations spoke with The New York Post's Jon Heyman about his team's performance.

“I try not to get too caught up with qualifying seasons until we're done with the season,” Stearns said. “I'll say this, we've been inconsistent. There's no question we've been inconsistent this year. There have been times where we have absolutely played like the best team in baseball, and there have been times where we have not played up to out capabilities. And so, the end result of that is where we are.”

Stearns did not blame New York's struggles on bad luck, either. According to him, the Mets are right where they should be based on how they have played this season.

“I don't think our current place in the standings is a product of fortune or misfortune,” Stearns said. “I think this is pretty much how we've played and we've earned our record and now we've got the home stretch here to try to do better, get into the playoffs, and then go on a run. And I think this team is certainly capable of that.”

The Mets should get Alvarez back in the major leagues soon. However, the team's success is going to come down to if Soto and his co-stars can wake up their bats. If they can, New York is as dangerous as any team in the postseason.