The fate of the New York Mets' season lies in the results of their final few games. Friday night was not a very good start for the Mets; facing the sub-.500 Miami Marlins, one would have thought that this was a good opportunity for them to keep the Cincinnati Reds at bay. Alas, the Mets slipped up yet again and failed to generate much offense in a 6-2 loss to the Marlins.

The Marlins aren't exactly a very bad team; they have a 78-82 record after their win on Friday night, so it's not like it was expected for the Mets to simply push them around. But New York is fighting for its playoff life, and this is the kind of game that they have to take care of if they were to make it to October.

The pressure appears to be getting to this free-spending Mets team, and the Marlins broadcast crew rubbed salt on their open wounds by calling them out.

“I don't think there's any doubt in my mind, that the last time the Marlins and Mets have gotten together, the Marlins have flat out been the better baseball team, they have wanted every single game more. They are a better team,” Marlins play-by-play commentator Kyle Sielaff said, via Rich MacLeod of Mets.com.

Boy, oh boy, the Marlins TV broadcast is getting in on crushing the Mets now. “The Marlins have flat out been the better baseball team, they have wanted every single game more. They are a better team.” pic.twitter.com/tAwG2u374O — Rich MacLeod (@richmacleod) September 27, 2025

The Reds will definitely tell their NL Wild Card rival that they have no excuses, considering how it's the NL leading Milwaukee Brewers that they faced to win on Friday to draw even with the Mets in the standings — putting them in position to qualify for the postseason if the season ended today by virtue of owning the tiebreaker.

Add the Marlins to those who are laughing at the Mets' expense.

Mets cannot avoid banana peels as Marlins play spoiler

Sandy Alcantara has not had a very good 2025 season. The former NL Cy Young awardee is in the middle of a 5+ ERA season, as he has slipped so far from his dominant ace form. So naturally, he threw seven innings of two-run ball to quiet the Mets and put them in danger of missing the postseason.

With two games to go in the regular season, the Mets are tied with the Reds (82-78). But they have to have a better record than Cincinnati over those final two games, as the Reds won the season series over the Mets and would therefore knock them out of contention if they finished with a better record.

These are very dire times for the Mets, and the Marlins, a team that missed out on the postseason, will be more than happy to bring a team down with them in their misery.