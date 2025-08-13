New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso broke the franchise's home run record Tuesday night in the team's 13-5 win over the Atlanta Braves. The victory kept the Mets in the final NL Wild Card spot. They also remain five games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the NL East lead. After the win, Alonso spoke to the press about his desire to remain with New York for the rest of his career.

“I have a goal to play baseball until I'm through my age-40 season,” Alonso said to ESPN after breaking the record. “And business side, Steve and David [Stearns], they've got to come through.”

At the moment, Alonso is essentially playing on a one-year, $30 million deal. The contract includes a $24 million player options for 2026, but the first baseman is essentially guaranteed to decline it. He will make much more on the open market. However, it's clear that Alonso wants to remain in Queens. Will Mets owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns keep the new franchise home run king in blue and orange for the foreseeable future?

Pete Alonso contract one of many items on Mets to-do list

Even if New York holds their current postseason spot, the NL field is deeper than its been in a long time. The two teams ahead of them in the Wild Card standings, the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres, are three and a half games up. The Cincinnati Reds are nipping at the Mets' heels, just two games back. The St. Louis Cardinals are just four games back as well. Before Tuesday night's win over the Braves, New York had lost seven games in a row, causing them to stumble down to their current spot in the race.

Stearns and Cohen certainly need to do whatever it takes to resign Alonso to a long term deal. However, it should be within reason. After all, he'll be in 31 in December, so the Mets' brass could lock him up for the rest of his career. Alonso wants that. It seems like the franchise does as well. Can the two sides agree to a new deal quickly so Stearns and Cohen can address New York's other needs this winter? Many eyes throughout the baseball world will be on Citi Field until Polar Pete's future has been decided.