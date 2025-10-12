The New York Mets struggled mightily over the second half of the season and they did not even make the playoffs even though they were expected to win the National League East. Despite their disappointing season, they had some great individual years and nobody was more impressive than 1st baseman Pete Alonso.

Alonso signed a two-year contract with the Mets before the start of the season, but that deal gave him the ability to opt out and seek a new deal at the start of free agency. Since Alonso slashed .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs and 126 RBI, it seems obvious that he will take advantage of that clause and see what kind of contract he can get after a brilliant season.

It is expected that Alonso is going to seek a seven-year deal, per Mike Puma of the New York Post. It would seem obvious that the Mets would still be interested in the slugger, but there are no guarantees that he would remain with them. Alonso is represented by agent Scott Boras, and his reputation is that he will do his best for his client to make the most lucrative financial deal. Loyalty to his player's team is just a minor factor in the typical Boras negotiation.

Alonso's power is likely to draw multiple suitors

The emphasis on power in the modern game is likely to make Alonso one of the more popular free agents in the offseason if he decides to go that route.

Clearly he would draw interest from multiple teams, and one of those teams could be the Boston Red Sox. They need a first baseman with power since they were devoid of that during the regular season. Triston Casas was supposed to fill that role this year, but he tore his Achilles in May and was lost for the season after getting off to an unimpressive start.

Alonso's ability to hit the long ball combined with Fenway Park's Green Monster in left field would seem to be a match, but the key to any new deal is Boras approving of whatever lucrative offer would come his client's way.