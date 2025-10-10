The New York Mets missed the 2025 playoffs after being in a playoff spot for a good majority of the season. Now, the attention turns toward the offseason, with MLB trade rumors going wild. After a historic collapse, the league could see a Mets trade or two as the team attempts to get younger and better on defense. Notably, a Jeff McNeil trade is also possible. Figuring out the McNeil landing spots is interesting as well as analyzing how he could contribute to each team.

The strong belief among some baseball experts is that the Mets should trade him to improve the defense. Moreover, many believe New York should have done this last offseason.

Will McNeil stay with the Mets? Or will they trade him? With all the MLB trade rumors about who the Mets will trade, there are three potential landing spots for McNeil this offseason.

Astros are one of the best Jeff McNeil landing spots

The Astros are at a crossroads. After barely missing the MLB Playoffs, they are desperately seeking a way to stay competitive. Despite McNeil dealing with injuries this season, he is still capable of hitting the baseball.

It was just three seasons ago that McNeil was the batting champion, hitting .326 with nine home runs, 62 RBIs, and 73 runs with a .454 slugging percentage and a .383 on-base percentage. Unfortunately, that was not the case this season. McNeil hit just .243 with 12 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 42 runs.

The Astros still could be a contender for McNeil because they likely will be needing depth as well as a player who could play multiple positions. While the Astros already have Jose Altuve at second base, they could utilize McNeil at third base when Carlos Correa needs a break or even left field. Ultimately, the versatility would allow the Astros to use McNeil in multiple ways and find ways to get him into the lineup.

Although McNeil was not perfect on defense, he still had a fielding percentage of .984. But his defensive runs saved were -2, indicating risk and a potential decline. But the Astros have been going after hitting lately, even at the expense of defense. Because of that, McNeil would still be a good fit.

Diamondbacks could use McNeil

Some believed there would be a Mets trade to the Diamondbacks last season. Now, there is still a chance it could happen again. Ketel Marte is the starting second baseman, and that likely will remain the case again. However, Blaze Alexander is not a long-term solution at third base. Even if the Diamondbacks want to have a stopgap option, McNeil would still be a better option.

The Diamondbacks also offer another option for McNeil. Whereas the Astros have Yordan Alvarez locked in at designated hitter, the Diamondbacks do not have a locked-in option. As a result, it could make McNeil more appealing to them. McNeil focusing on only hitting could help him, especially if it reduces any wear and tear he might face while playing defense.

If McNeil only plays third base and designated hitter, it could reduce the stress on his body and possibly prevent injury. Therefore, it opens up the possibility that a Mets trade to the Diamondbacks becomes more plausible. While the D-Backs are middle of the road in farm system rankings, they might have prospects they could entice the Mets with.

Padres could also enter the mix

The Padres did not have a bad season as they made the playoffs. Unfortunately, they fell to the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card Round. That means they likely will be busy again and possibly be involved in the MLB trade market.

Jake Cronenworth is already the starting second baseman while Manny Machado is the third baseman. Likewise, Ramon Laureano is the left fielder. The Padres traded for Ryan O'Hearn to be their DH. If he does not re-sign, there is a chance the Padres could go after another hitter.

McNeil would be a good fit. As stated with the Diamondbacks, this could be a good spot for him because he could alternate at third base while also being the designated hitter. While Machado is still the third baseman, he could start to move to the DH spot. Ironically, he only had two games at DH this past season, both against the Mets.

With Machado getting older, there will be calls to reduce his playing time in the field. While McNeil and Machado are both 33, they could help each other out by alternating in the field and at DH. McNeil would be a great addition to the Padres as he reflects a hitter capable of producing at the plate while needing a fresh start. If the Mets trade McNeil, they should open up the conversation with the Padres and see what prospects they could get back.