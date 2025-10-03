The New York Mets missed the playoffs in the first season of the Juan Soto era. From atop the NL East in June, they ceded the division lead to the Philadelphia Phillies before missing the playoffs entirely. The Mets have decided to keep Carlos Mendoza as the manager, but have made many other coaching changes. Jeremy Hefner, Eric Chavez, and Jeremy Barnes are among those let go from the staff.

“The New York Mets are turning over a significant part of their coaching staff, sources tell ESPN. Among those who are out: pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, hitting coaches Jeremy Barnes and Eric Chavez, and bench coach John Gibbons,” ESPN's Jeff Passan reported. “Also out are third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and the retiring catching instructor Glenn Sherlock,” he continued before confirming that Mendoza will be back.

The Mets then confirmed the five firings and the retirement. They also announced that assistant pitching coach Desi Druschel and bullpen coach José Rosado have received permission to speak to other teams.

Mendoza's first season as the Mets manager ended in the NLCS after a magical October in 2024. After signing Soto in the offseason, the expectations were ratcheted up. They fell woefully short, leading to the cleanout of the staff.

The Mets have made the sacrificial changes teams traditionally make when they fall short of expectations. They now turn their focus to improving the roster, including adding arms to the starting rotation. Pete Alonso announced after the final game that he would be opting out of his contract, starting the free-agency drama again. New coaches will be there, but the roster needs to be better as well.

The Mets head into the offseason with a lot of questions and now, a lot of coaching hires to make. Who should land in Queens on Mendoza's staff?