When the New York Mets signed Devin Williams earlier in the month, it turned out that it wouldn't be the only pitcher that the team signed from the New York Yankees. With the rumors around the Mets this offseason, the team made another move in Luke Weaver.

This was reported by Joel Sherman of The New York Post, saying that the reliever in Weaver will get a two-year contract, worth $22 million.

“The Mets are working toward trying to finalize a deal with free agent reliever Luke Weaver, a source told The Post,” Sherman wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “When finalized, the Weaver deal will be for 2 years and $22M with the Mets. It is pending physical.”

Weaver has been in the league since 2016, being a part of six different teams, including the Yankees, where he has been since being traded in-season from the Seattle Mariners in 2023. Last season with the Yankees, he recorded a 3.62 ERA to go along with eight saves and 72 strikeouts, also having a 4-4 record in 64 game appearances.

It does seem to be an ongoing trend from the Mets to sign productive pitchers who have played with their in-state rival, the Yankees, as judged by their recent signing in Williams. At any rate, there's no denying that the Mets' offseason has been one that fans have had problems with, as the team lost Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz to the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively.

New York looks to improve next season in 2026 after finishing 83-79, which put them second in the NL East division, but it was not good enough to contend for the playoffs, being eliminated. All eyes will be on the team to live up to expectations as they build their bullpen.