The New York Mets have been a story of the offseason, to say the very least. They traded away Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil while losing Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz in free agency. After another September collapse, David Stearns is shaking up the core. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon say that Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette may not be the perfect fits for the Mets.

“The Mets hold interest in adding a right-handed batter to balance out their lineup, people familiar with their conversations said. That could end up being someone who can also play first base. The club needs to make a decision on whether such a player is better than Mark Vientos. More likely they would find that player in a trade than free agency,” the report reads.

“Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette are the best right-handed batting free agents, but likely will command more years than the Mets want to tolerate.”

Also on Tuesday, New York Post insider Jon Heyman is interested in a righty outfielder available in free agency. “Mets have discussed Austin Hays internally and have some interest. Had very nice year in Cincy (.768 OPS). The righty hitting OF is among potential fits.”

Bregman opted out of his contract after the first year of the deal with the Boston Red Sox. He made his name winning two World Series with the Houston Astros and had a strong first half in Beantown. But the Mets have shown an aversion to signing long-term deals this year. Bregman, after taking a gamble last offseason, will be looking for security.

Bichette is more likely to sign the opt-out-heavy deal than Bregman. He is younger and is coming off an injury that kept him out of the first two playoff rounds. The Mets could offer it to him to play third base, even though that is a crowded position between Mark Vientos and Brett Baty. Many reports have indicated that Bichette would be willing to move positions with a new team. That would be a necessity if he went to the Mets, as Francisco Lindor has shortstop locked down in Queens.

The Mets have a lot of adding to do, both in the lineup and in the rotation. Will they get enough done before the season begins?