When the Los Angeles Dodgers stole Edwin Diaz away from the Big Apple, signing him to a $69 million contract in the hopes of finally securing a World Series ring, it put the New York Mets in panic mode.

Sure, they signed Devin Williams away from the New York Yankees, hoping that his down year a few stops down the subway was an aberration versus his typical “Airbending” ways, but that didn't stop the team from letting it be known they are still in the relief pitching market, and potentially willing to pony up for a really good one.

Could that come via trade? According to Ken Rosenthal on Foul Territory, it very well might, with Nick Pivetta of the San Diego Padres a name to watch alongside Mason Miller and Ramon Laureano.

“Nick Pivetta is certainly a guy the Padres have talked about. Well you might say, wait, they’ve lost Dylan Cease. They’re probably going to lose Michael King. Yu Darvish is out for the season. Why are they trading Nick Pivetta? And the answer would be simply that they can turn Nick Pivetta into two younger pitchers or something else that can get them young pitching, that’s what they would want to do,” Rosenthal explained.

“They need multiples. So Pivetta is one name. Mason Miller is another name. Ramon Laureano a third, and there are two other relievers we’ve heard as well. And these are just some of the names in the Mets conversations. That’s Jeremiah Estrada and Adrian Morejon.”

While Miller is arguably the name to watch in that group, as the former Athletic was one of the hottest names before the 2025 MLB trade deadline, Pivetta is a much more gettable target, having just signed a four-year, $55 million contract back in February. He may not be as flashy as Diaz, or even Miller, but if the Mets are serious about getting better, it's not a bad avenue to go down.