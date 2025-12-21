The Chicago White Sox have already made one move on Sunday that has shaken the MLB landscape. Fresh off signing Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami to a two-year deal, the White Sox could be closing in on a potential Luis Robert Jr. trade. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale via X, formerly Twitter, the rebuilding club has engaged in discussions with a couple of NL clubs about potentially dealing Robert Jr.

“Next up for the Chicago White Sox after the Munetaka Murakami signing: They still would like to move CF Luis Robert for pitching depth and are engaged in talks with the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds,” reported Nightengale on Sunday morning.

The Mets and Reds are looking to bring Robert Jr. to fill in their holes in center field. Both clubs also have the pitching the White Sox crave. New York has young starters such as Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, and Brandon Sproat, plus an intriguing potential reclamation arm in Kodai Senga. Cincinnati is looking to improve on a surprise NL Wild Card berth last season, which came off a strong performance from its deep starting rotation. After bringing Murakami aboard, will Robert Jr. have a new home before Christmas?

White Sox look to continue forward progress on latest rebuild

The Reds' depth is just as intriguing, as they have young starter Julian Aguiar coming back from injury, plus arms like Rhett Lowder and Chase Petty waiting in the wings behind one of the MLB's best rotations. With either team, the White Sox would have plenty of value to extract in a potential Robert Jr. deal.

Meanwhile, the Cuban star will look to continue to form he displayed as last season progressed. With the Reds, Robert Jr. would allow TJ Friedl to slide into a fourth outfielder role, spelling the current White Sox center fielder in addition to Gavin Lux and Noelvi Marte. In Queens, Robert Jr. would join a powerful lineup led by the most expensive free agent in MLB history in Juan Soto. With Murakami how calling the South Side of Chicago home, Robert Jr. might not be his teammate for much longer.