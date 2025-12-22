It's been a tumultuous 2025 offseason for the New York Mets, who first saw star closer Edwin Diaz depart in free agency to the Los Angeles Dodgers, before watching Pete Alonso walk out the door and join the Baltimore Orioles. This all comes after a disaster of a 2025 season for the Mets in which they missed the postseason altogether.

Now, the Mets have made a surprising move regarding another key member of their rotation.

“Trade news: The A’s are acquiring second baseman Jeff McNeil from the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN,” reported MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Passan then added context on the deal.

“The New York Mets will receive a rookie-ball arm in the deal that sends Jeff McNeil to the A's, sources tell ESPN. The Mets also will be sending cash to help cover McNeil's $15.75 million salary, plus the $2 million buyout on a club option for next year,” he reported.

“A's receive: Jeff McNeil and $5.75 million (to help cover his $15.75 million salary; the Mets also would pay his $2 million buyout if his option isn't exercised) Mets receive: RHP Yordan Rodriguez,” he later clarified.

Overall, this was a clear move by the Mets to get off McNeil and his salary by any means necessary, considering that they didn't exactly get a haul in return, and even sent cash along with him as he joins the Athletics.

Needless to say, the Mets will look a whole lot different in the 2026 season with McNeil, Alonso, and Diaz all suiting up for different ball clubs.

In any case, spring training for the upcoming 2026 MLB season is set to begin in February.