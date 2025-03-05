The New York Mets are currently taking part in spring training as they prepare for the 2025 MLB season, which is slated to begin later this month. The Mets come into the year with legitimate championship aspirations after signing away Juan Soto from the crosstown rival New York Yankees in what ended up being the largest contract in MLB history.

Steve Cohen has never been shy about bringing out his checkbook in the hopes of making his team more competitive, so it should come as no surprise that the Mets led the MLB in spending in 2024 for the third straight season. In fact, the $1.36 billion that New York has totaled in payroll and luxury tax over the last four seasons is more than what the Miami Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Tampa Bay Rays have spent on players in the last 21 seasons, per ESPN, via the AP.

Cohen recently got honest on his willingness to shell out some serious bread to make his team better.

“One thing I've learned a long time ago, if you want something that's amazing, it's going to be uncomfortable,” Cohen said in December, per ESPN.

Can the Mets compete in 2025?

One would assume that a team that just went on a run all the way to the National League Championship Series and then added one of the best players in the sport in the heart of his prime would be on the short list of squads ready to contend for a World Series.

The Mets have a deep roster, one that got hot at the right time a season ago en route to shocking the Philadelphia Phillies in the first round of the playoffs.

The only problem for the Mets is that they reside in the same conference as the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as the same division as the Phillies and Atlanta Braves, two other squads with legitimate championship aspirations entering this season.

Still, Mets fans seem to be happy with the team owner's willingness to spend big bucks on star players.