Aaron Judge might be the headline act in the Bronx, but Paul Goldschmidt is quietly starring in his own right during a red-hot stretch to begin his Yankees tenure. In Friday night’s 3-0 shutout of the Tampa Bay Rays, Goldschmidt delivered the decisive blow — a three-run homer to right off lefty Mason Montgomery in the fifth inning.

The blast broke open a scoreless game and gave ace Max Fried all the support he’d need in a dominant outing. It was Goldschmidt’s third homer of the season, and second in as many games, but the long ball is hardly the only way he’s been producing.

The 36-year-old first baseman is now hitting .361 on the year, the second-highest average in baseball, trailing only Aaron Judge. He’s also slugging lefties at a torrid pace, going 18-for-30 (.600) with all three of his home runs coming off southpaws.

“Getting to see it up close and personal, it’s been really impressive,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said pregame Friday. “He’s been so consistent. He’s given us that really good, tough, consistent at-bat in any situation.”

Yankees relying on Paul Goldschmidt to get timely hits

Goldschmidt’s latest home run might not have been a Statcast darling — it traveled just 350 feet and would’ve only left three MLB parks — but it was perfectly placed and perfectly timed. With two outs and runners on second and third, he jumped on a fastball at the top of the zone and deposited it into the porch in right.

While Judge is putting up video game numbers with a .430 average and 10 homers, Goldschmidt has quietly been a catalyst near the top of the lineup. Since joining the Yankees on a one-year deal this offseason to patch the gaping hole left at first base, he’s shown poise, professionalism, and a knack for clutch hitting.

He’s reached base in over 40% of his plate appearances, owns an .878 OPS, and already has 14 multi-hit games under his belt. Even at age 36, he’s showing why he’s a former MVP — not with sheer power, but with approach, execution, and leadership.

“I just try to hit the ball and let it do what it’s going to do,” Goldschmidt said. “It’s been a little different, results-wise, but I haven’t really tried to do anything different.”

Judge summed it up best: “Makes my job easier.”

So while the spotlight remains on No. 99, don’t sleep on Goldy. Because the Yankees’ chase for title No. 28 might just depend on both of them carrying the weight.