In a season where Aaron Judge is putting together another MVP-caliber season, players across Aaron Boone's roster are contributing. When the New York Yankees signed veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million contract this winter, the expectation was that he would fill a hole at first base while New York wait for the return of Giancarlo Stanton.

More than two months into the season, though, Boone will be hard-pressed to take Goldschmidt off the field. Ahead of their series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, Goldschmidt is slashing .347/.404/.495 in 2025.

According to Foul Territory TV, his numbers against lefties are even better. The 37-year-old is hitting .722 against left-handed relievers, the best mark in the American League.

Goldschmidt's great year at the plate has made him a key piece of one of the best offenses in baseball. Boone has relied on Judge to lead the way, but the others have come along nicely. At first base, Goldschmidt and Ben Rice have formed a great duo.

While both players are doing well, Boone could run into the problem of having too much talent. Stanton is inching towards his 2025 Yankees debut after elbow injuries held him out. He will, in all likelihood, take up his normal position as New York's designated hitter.

The return of the former MVP bumps Rice from the DH spot, though, creating competition at first base. With the trade deadline approaching, the Yankees could decide to make the most of Goldschmidt's start and sell high on him this summer. However, New York want all the help they can get as they try to make their way back to the World Series.

Goldschmidt's career is full of All-Star appearances and various accolades. However, the one thing he lacks is a World Series title. Both he and the Yankees hope that they can bring a championship back to New York for the first time since 2009.