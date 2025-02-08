Despite recent speculation linking the New York Yankees to St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, a Yankee insider suggests a deal is unlikely. The Yankees remain in search of an upgrade at third base as spring training approaches, but Arenado may not be in their plans. According to MLB.com’s John Denton, the Cardinals have re-engaged trade talks with the Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers regarding Arenado. However, several hurdles exist, including his contract, no-trade clause, and recent decline in production.

“Have never gotten the sense Yankees were in on Nolan Arenado this winter. Would be surprised if that changed,” MLB insider Andy Martino posted on X, formerly Twitter, effectively pouring cold water on the possibility of a blockbuster trade.

Arenado, a 10-time Gold Glove winner and eight-time All-Star, is set to enter his age-34 season with three years and $64 million remaining on his contract. While the Cardinals are open to moving him, they may need to absorb a significant portion of his salary to facilitate a trade. Per Denton, previous trade talks stalled when St. Louis refused to cover $20 million of Arenado’s remaining deal.

The Yankees might miss out on Nolan Arenado

Financial considerations aside, Arenado holds full no-trade protection, meaning he would need to approve any potential move. He already exercised that right in December to block a trade to the Houston Astros, adding another layer of difficulty for any team hoping to acquire him.

While the Yankees could benefit from his defensive prowess at third base, concerns about his declining offensive production make a trade less appealing. His OPS has dropped from .891 in 2022 to .719 in 2024, and for the first time in his career, he has failed to win a Gold Glove in consecutive seasons.

Still, some believe Arenado could provide a stable presence in New York’s infield and reunite with former St. Louis teammate Paul Goldschmidt, whom the Yankees signed earlier this offseason. Additionally, acquiring him would prevent a division rival like the Red Sox from landing him.

Boston has reportedly shown more interest in signing free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman, given his connection to manager Alex Cora. Meanwhile, the Dodgers, already boasting a star-studded lineup, may not have a pressing need for Arenado, making the Yankees one of the few viable destinations if a deal were to happen.

Ultimately, New York has the financial flexibility to take on Arenado’s contract, especially after losing Juan Soto and Gleyber Torres in free agency. However, given Martino’s report and the complexities surrounding a trade, the Yankees appear unlikely to pursue the veteran third baseman aggressively.