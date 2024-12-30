The New York Yankees are linked to what feels like every talented MLB player most offseasons, as the big-market club is known for making splashy moves. However, Nolan Arenado and Alex Bregman are two names that Yankee fans can forget about.

New York isn't interested in either player, via MLB Network insider Joel Sherman.

“I've learned over the years…I always tell this story. One day I walked into the Yankee clubhouse, and there was Roger Clemens. I learned never say never to anything,” Sherman said. “I will say that this entire offseason, even when people were overheated about the Arenado thing, that felt like totally modern bulls**t, where one person writes it and it catches on like wildfire. But I couldn't find anybody with the Yankees that would say ‘Yeah, we're interested in him.'”

While New York traded for Cody Bellinger and signed Paul Goldschmidt to repair its lineup after Juan Soto's departure, it's unlikely to give up significant assets for Arenado. Rather, the Yankees are more likely to look at internal options like DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Oswald Peraza, via Sherman.

“I think they're going to try to take another look at LeMahieu,” Sherman said. “And if they're taking a look at LeMahieu, they're taking a look at LeMahieu, I would think, playing third base, where I think even when he was a bad hitter the last few years he remained a very good [defensive] third baseman.”

Is New York being cheap, or does it make sense to stand pat with the hot corner?

Yankees don't need Alex Bregman or Nolan Arenado

On one hand, it would be logical for New York to pursue Bregman and/or Arenado, as both players are better than their internal options. However, the 30-year-old Bregman is commanding a long-term deal, and it would be cheaper to either promote a young player or go with a stopgap option like LeMahieu.

“I never sensed that they thought Bregman was a good long-term [option]…as much as they think Bregman is a really good player who fits exactly what they're doing this offseason, it's gonna take a minimum of six, seven, eight years to do his [contract],” Sherman explained. “The ballpark is not built for what he does well. They have a lot of long-term money tied up.”

Meanwhile, Arenado has three years left on his contract, but the Yankees would likely have to send the St. Louis Cardinals a mixture of prospects, big-league players, and possibly cash considerations as well as paying the remainder of his deal. After acquiring Bellinger, Goldschmidt, Max Fried, and Devin Williams, the front office is seemingly adopting a more frugal mindset.

However, with defensive Swiss Army knife Jazz Chisholm likely moving to second base, New York can run an open competition between LeMahieu, Cabrera, and Peraza at third without having to pay anything extra.