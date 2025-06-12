As the 2025 MLB season unfolds, the New York Yankees find themselves at a crossroads. With injuries testing the depth of their rotation and a farm system brimming with pitching talent, the next call-up could be pivotal for both the present and the future. While much attention has been paid to names like Will Warren and Ben Hess, a new frontrunner has emerged, Cam Schlittler. The towering right-hander has steadily climbed the organizational ladder and now stands as the next star prospect the Yankees must promote to the Bronx.

Cam Schlittler: The Yankees’ Prototype Power Arm

Standing between 6’6” and 6’7” and weighing in at over 220 pounds, Cam Schlittler embodies the prototype of a modern power pitcher. His imposing presence on the mound is matched by a delivery that takes full advantage of his height, creating a steep downhill plane that makes his pitches especially difficult for hitters to square up. Schlittler’s fastball sits comfortably in the 93–96 mph range and has touched 98, giving him the velocity to challenge big league hitters.

But it’s not just about the heat. Schlittler’s arsenal includes a sharp slider and a developing splitter, a pitch that has drawn rave reviews from the Yankees’ pitching development staff during spring training. Early reports indicate that the splitter could be a game-changer, offering a weapon against left-handed batters and giving Schlittler the third pitch he needs to thrive as a starter at the highest level.

Schlittler’s 2024 campaign was a breakout. He led all Yankees minor leaguers with 154 strikeouts in 120.2 innings, earning High-A South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year honors. In 2025, he picked up right where he left off. Through 10 Double-A starts, Schlittler posted a 2.38 ERA and struck out 64 batters in just 53 innings, showcasing both swing-and-miss stuff and the ability to induce ground balls at an elite rate (over 51% groundball percentage).

His performance earned him a recent promotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, putting him just one step away from the majors. With the Yankees’ big league rotation battered by injuries, Schlittler’s rise could not be better timed.

What Sets Schlittler Apart

Schlittler’s profile is built on more than just raw stuff. His command has improved at every level, with his walk rate dropping from 10.6% at High-A to a more manageable 8.8% at Double-A. He’s shown an ability to strand runners and limit damage, even when his batting average on balls in play (BABIP) has been higher than average, a sign that his numbers could improve even further as luck evens out.

Cam Schlittler (@Yankees No. 10 prospect) fanned eight batters over 4.2 innings in his sixth start of the season. pic.twitter.com/y7SU1QQsBD — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The biggest question mark has been his offspeed pitch, but the addition of a splitter, already earning positive reviews, suggests that the Yankees’ development staff is unlocking another level in his game. If the splitter becomes a consistent weapon, Schlittler projects as a solid mid-rotation starter, with the potential for more if his command and sequencing continue to improve.

The Case for a 2025 Call-Up

The Yankees’ rotation has been hit hard by injuries, with key arms like Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil missing significant time. While Will Warren has already been called up and is showing promise, the team needs more depth and upside as the season wears on. Schlittler’s durability, he profiles as a potential 160+ inning workhorse in the modern game, and his ability to miss bats make him an ideal candidate for a late-season call-up or spot starts as needed.

Moreover, Schlittler’s high floor as a back-end starter and his upside as a mid-rotation arm provide the Yankees with both immediate help and future stability. He’s not just a fill-in; he’s a pitcher who can stick in the rotation for years to come.

The Yankees have a rich history of developing pitching talent, and Cam Schlittler is the next in line to make an impact in the Bronx. His combination of size, stuff, and improving command, coupled with a rapidly developing splitter, makes him the most logical and exciting pitching prospect to call up in 2025, not just to patch holes, but to help anchor the rotation for the next generation.

With Triple-A now his proving ground, it’s only a matter of time before Schlittler gets the call. When he does, expect him to seize the opportunity and establish himself as a mainstay in the Yankees’ rotation—exactly what the team needs as they chase another postseason berth.

When the Yankees finally turn to Cam Schlittler, fans should be excited not just for another prospect debut, but for the arrival of a pitcher with the poise, pedigree, and power to make a real difference. As the Yankees look to solidify their rotation and build for the future, Schlittler’s call-up could mark the beginning of a new era, one where homegrown pitching once again drives the team’s championship ambitions.