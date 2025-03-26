With spring training in the books, the New York Yankees are preparing for what they hope is another run to the World Series. Outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is expected to have a bigger role this season.

With Opening Day approaching, Chisholm did not hold back on his goals for the remainder of his time with the Yankees, giving his honest thoughts on Michael Jordan in the process.

“Everybody knew Michael Jordan to be an a–hole, but is that gonna stop Jordan from getting his money?” Chisholm said via The Athletic. “I know a lot of a–holes in the league who’ve gotten paid, and I’m not even an a–hole.”

Chisholm's claim of not being an a**hole was echoed by Yankees general manager Brian Cashman who had been told Chisholm was a quality person before even signing him.

“I never got that he was a bad teammate,” Cashman said. “I had a lot of comfort knowing that the human side of it was not a concern. All of our feedback was that he was a quality human being with a big heart.”

Chisholm enjoyed being able to hang out with all of his teammates, something he was not able to do when he was with the Miami Marlins.

“I could hang out with the whole team last year, and I could not believe it,” Chisholm said. “It was like, ‘This is what it is to be an actual, true big leaguer with teammates that you actually get along with every day.’ It used to just be me being in my room watching anime, but I actually mess with these guys.”

The Yankees open the 2025 campaign at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 27.

Yankees' Chisholm calls baseball ‘white sport'

New York Yankees outfielder Jazz Chisholm spoke out on his experience of being a black baseball player.

“I don’t want to say this — baseball is a White sport,” Chisholm said via The Athletic. “I feel like White people criticize everything that a Black man does. Black men are outspoken. They say what’s on their minds.”

Chisholm reflected on a hazing incident from his rookie season and how he believes it would have been different if he was white.

“Nobody would ever cut up my cleats or throw my things away if I were White,” Chisholm said. “I’ll tell you right now, if this was a White boy’s stuff, you weren’t gonna cut that sh– up because if a White boy goes and complains, now everybody’s f—ed. I go and complain and it’s not that big of a deal. It’s, ‘Let’s try and find a solution for this.’ But if a White boy goes and complains, nah, f— that.”