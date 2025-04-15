New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone had some high remarks to share about Ben Rice's start to the 2025 MLB season.

To start the year, Rice boasts a .298 batting average as he made 14 hits for six RBIs in 47 at-bats. He has scored four home runs, showing off a lot of momentum in the Yankees' rotation.

Boone talked about Rice's performances in an interview with MLB.com. What he said exemplifies the growth the manager has seen from one of his key players.

“I think it’s who he is. I think he’s a real hitter,” Boone said of Rice. “I’d even add last year in there, too; I know he had some struggles there, but we saw a lot of good in there, the ability to hit the ball with authority. I think that’s only grown with how much he’s grown physically and just gaining from that experience. He’s a high-quality at-bat right now.”

What's next for Aaron Boone, Yankees

Aaron Boone is correct in his assessment of Ben Rice's jump from last year. It took a while for the young catcher to adapt but he is finally gaining rhythm to the team's benefit.

Rice's rookie year was up and down throughout 2024. He had a .171 batting average as he made 26 hits for 23 RBIs and seven home runs in 152 at-bats. For him to be on pace to shatter those numbers in his second season is significant for Rice, paying dividends to his growth in the league.

New York has an 8-7 record to begin the season, having the second spot in the AL East Division standings. They trail the Toronto Blue Jays by 0.5 games.

Following Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals, the Yankees will prepare for the second matchup against their opponents. They take on the Royals on April 15 at 7:05 p.m. ET.