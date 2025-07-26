The New York Yankees could not be blamed if they are starting to panic. They dropped a 9-4 decision to the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday afternoon, a loss that dropped them six games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays. They did not have superstar Aaron Judge in the lineup because of an “elbow issue” that has landed him on the 10-day Injury List.

The Yankees have been struggling badly, having lost 15 of their last 24 games. The talent level on manager Aaron Boone's team would seem to indicate that the Bronx Bombers are capable of a turnaround at any point, but if Judge is out for a significant length of time, the trouble in the field as well as the losing ways could continue.

After an initial exam on the elbow, Judge was scheduled to see team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad, one of the leading Tommy John surgeons in the nation.

Boone said he didn't know how serious the elbow injury was, but he admitted that Judge was feeling pain after throwing the ball in practice. “He couldn't really get the ball in very well,” Boone said. “So, [we] felt like we wanted to have him down and get the imaging, get our hands around just what exactly we're dealing with.”

The absence of Judge from the lineup means Boone will have to make changes in the Yankees lineup as well as their defensive alignment. Boone has already had a discussion with designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton about playing the outfield.

Even a short Judge absence would cause problems for the Yankees

The Yankees are going to have to roll up their sleeves and get to work if they want to stay within range of the Blue Jays or even secure a Wild Card spot in the American League playoffs.

Judge is the dominant bat in the American League and there is not a single player on the New York roster that could replace him. Judge is slashing .342/.449/.711 with 37 home runs, 85 runs batted in and 80 runs scored. He has struck out 120 times and also walked 73 times.

Stanton has played in 28 games for the Yankees this season since returning from the injury list. He is batting .277 with 7 home runs and 20 RBI. Stanton has been the team's designated hitter the past two years. He has played outfield in the past, but he has hasn't played more than 33 games as an outfielder since the the 2023 season.

While Judge is out of the lineup, Boone will look to Stanton, Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Austin Wells to provide long ball power to the Yankees lineup.