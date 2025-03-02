The New York Yankees are looking to make a return to the World Series in 2025. After last season's heartbreaking ending in the Fall Classic, the roster is full steam ahead towards title number 28. However, injuries are once again becoming a problem for the Bronx Bombers. Following Saturday's 9-3 win over the Houston Astros, Yankees manager Aaron Boone had some unfortunate news about infielder DJ LeMahieu's calf.

“Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu hurt his calf muscle during Saturday's 9-3 spring win over the Houston Astros,” reported ESPN on Saturday. “Speaking after the game, manager Aaron Boone called the injury ‘at least a little concerning.'”

After all the injuries LeMahieu has battled the past few seasons, this setback is a frustrating one to hear. The Yankee hierarchy surely hoped that the veteran would seize the starting third base job since they would prefer to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second base. Now though, it appears as if LeMahieu might be out for a while. If that is the case, will we ever see him in pinstripes again? If he can't get over this latest injury, then anything is on the table.

Will DJ LeMahieu ever return to previous form for Yankees?

At the moment, LeMahieu was locked into competition primarily with Oswaldo Cabrera at the hot corner. Prospect Oswald Peraza is also in the mix, but he'd be a better fit at second base. In that scenario, Chisholm would have to return to third. However, this is something the Yankees don't want to do, preferably. The team brass, Boone and GM Brian Cashman included, were hoping LeMahieu would come back at full strength and seize the starting gig at third. At the moment, that looks unlikely.

It's been a heartbreaking turn of events for the 36-year-old, who took the Bronx by storm when he signed with the team before the 2019 season. His excellent performance in his first two years with the Yankees led to a six-year, $90 million deal before the 2021 season. However, that pact is just the latest in a series of contracts that have hurt the Bombers more than they've helped.

Cashman and the Yankees have just this season and next left on the deal. After that, LeMahieu will be a free agent entering his age-38 season. If this trend continues, then the Yankees might have to say goodbye before then. That is a scenario that neither party wants to happen. Unfortunately, if New York is to reach the World Series once again, then it might be time to say goodbye after all.