The Cleveland Browns lost to the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 on Sunday, falling to 2-8 on the season. Shedeur Sanders made his debut for the Browns after Dillon Gabriel left the game in concussion protocol. The fifth-round pick went 4-16 for 47 yards and an interception in the second half. Sanders took the blame after the game, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon-Journal.

I don't think I played good.” Sanders said, “I don't think I played good at all. I think it's a lot of things we need to look at during the week and go and just get comfortable, even throwing routes with Jerry [Jeudy] and throwing routes with all those guys. So I think that was my first ball to him all year.”

Sanders started the season as the third quarterback on the depth chart, getting promoted after the Joe Flacco trade. But shortly after the trade, Sanders was hurt and unable to practice.

“No, but other than that, I just think overall we just got to go next weekend and understand, so then we have a week to prepare stuff I like to do,” Sanders finished.

After the game, however, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that Gabriel would remain the starter if he were healthy. Sanders came into the game with Cleveland up by six points and could not move the offense enough to secure the victory, even with an epic Myles Garrett performance. His interception was immediately erased by a pick by Lamar Jackson, but the incompletions were the real killers.

The Browns hit the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12. While Cleveland's offense has not been good, they have a favorable matchup against the Las Vegas defense. If Gabriel does not show improvements, there will be more calls for Sanders to get another look. It is also possible that Gabriel does not clear protocol, and Sanders gets his first start.