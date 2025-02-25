New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is still away from the team as he is looking for answers on the pain he has in both elbows in New York, and manager Aaron Boone said there is no news in that regard when asked about Stanton's status on Tuesday.

“There's nothing else more to say right now,” Aaron Boone said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “Hopefully we see him soon. If he wants to address anything, he can. But there's really nothing more to answer right now.”

It has been noted that Stanton's trip to New York is personal in nature, but he will hopefully be getting more information on his ailments. For now, the Yankees are continuing to get ready for the start of the season as spring training progresses.

Stanton is a big part of the Yankees' lineup, especially after the departure of Juan Soto. Stanton had a great postseason run for the Yankees, helping them reach the World Series. However, injuries are nothing new for Stanton. It would be unwise for the Yankees or their fans to have expected Stanton to play a full season. The priority is likely to have him healthy for at least the second half of the season and a potential playoff run.

Everyone is in wait-and-see mode when it comes to Stanton. The team is still waiting for him to arrive back in Tampa Bay for spring training, and presumably, we will have to wait until then for further details.

If Stanton ends up missing time, that could result in someone like Ben Rice receiving more playing time. Rice is someone the Yankees are high on offensively, and he could play at catcher, first base, and also designated hitter if Stanton is out.

It will be worth monitoring Stanton's status in the coming days and weeks as Opening Day approaches.