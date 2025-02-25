With Giancarlo Stanton's status for Opening Day in question for the New York Yankees, some are turning their attention to Ben Rice, who could be the beneficiary in the form of designated hitter at-bats along with the flexibility to play catcher and first base as well. This offseason, he worked on his body and put on about 10 pounds to try to generate more power, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

“I think the ball's coming off the bat harder, for sure,” Ben Rice said, via Joyce. “Putting more mass on the ball, so it's going to come off harder.”

Yankees manager, Aaron Boone, spoke on his excitement for Rice's future as a result of the progress he has made this winter, as well as his ability as a catcher.

“I'm excited about Ben,” Aaron Boone said, via Joyce. “I think he's going to be a really good hitter in the league. He's made huge strides in his body this winter. He's added really good weight and strength and it shows up in his testing. I think he's a guy [that can] be an impact hitter in the league. He continues to impress us with the work he's doing behind the plate. … He could factor in a lot of ways. Certainly in the backup catching role, he could push in there. If G (Stanton) is down to start the season, he could figure into the DH, first base, all that kind of mix. I do think he'll play a role. Whether it's to start the season or not with us, I don't know, but at some point. But I'm excited about what I've seen in his continued physical growth.”

Last season, Rice was listed as playing at 215 pounds, and now is listed at 228 in spring training. Previously, Rice usually lost weight during the season, but he was able to maintain it during his stint in the big leagues in 2024, according to Joyce.

Rice played mostly first base in the second half of last season out of necessity for the Yankees, but now, he is back to playing more catcher, which could give him a role on the team after Jose Trevino was traded.

“It's wherever I can get in the lineup,” Rice said. “If it's catching, I'm all for it. If it's at first base, I'm all for it.”

It will be interesting to see Rice's role on this year's team, and how Stanton's injury plays into things.